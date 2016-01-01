Dr. Ding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lei Ding, MD
Overview of Dr. Lei Ding, MD
Dr. Lei Ding, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ding works at
Dr. Ding's Office Locations
Chen and Ding Mds13620 38th Ave Ste 7A, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 886-0066
Mw Surgery PC139 Centre St Ph 102, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 226-6780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lei Ding, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1831143726
Education & Certifications
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ding has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ding speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ding. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.