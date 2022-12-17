Overview

Dr. Lei Gao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Zhejiang Medical College and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Gao works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Burien, WA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Cardiomyopathy and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.