Overview

Dr. Lei Gong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Gong works at ADVENTHEALTH MEDICAL GROUP FAMILY MEDICINE AT CELEBRATION in Celebration, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.