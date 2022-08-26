Overview of Dr. Lei Liu, MD

Dr. Lei Liu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from QINGDAO MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.



Dr. Liu works at Via Christi Clinic in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.