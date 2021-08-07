Dr. Lei Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lei Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lei Wang, MD
Dr. Lei Wang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Davis, CA. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2440 W Covell Blvd # 100, Davis, CA 95616 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Dr. Wang is one of the most caring, thorough doctors I have ever dealt with. She is patient, resourceful, respectful, and really takes her time to understand the patients concerns. Dr. Wang has made time to see me on very short notice so she could evaluate my flares to better diagnose and treat them. I appreciate her dedication to her patients and I really enjoy her staff as well. She is a rare gem in her field. I enjoyed her so much I referred my Mom, who is an RN, to Dr. Wang and she was also very impressed. I value Dr. Wang’s medical opinion as well as her bedside manner. I owe a lot of my health and happiness from this pst couple of years to her.
About Dr. Lei Wang, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Mandarin
- Female
- 1497173355
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Davis
- Highland Genl Hosp-Ucsf Affiliate Internship and Residency
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.