Dr. Leib Singer, MD
Dr. Leib Singer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.
Leib H Singer MD PA4800 NE 20th Ter Ste 105, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 489-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Singer for many years and have always found him to be very well informed, polite and a true professional specialist in every respect. Truly 5 Stars
About Dr. Leib Singer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003906322
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer works at
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singer speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
