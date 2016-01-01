Overview of Dr. Leif Havton, MD

Dr. Leif Havton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Umea University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Havton works at UCLA Medical Center Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.