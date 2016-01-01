Dr. Leif Havton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Havton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leif Havton, MD
Overview of Dr. Leif Havton, MD
Dr. Leif Havton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Umea University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Havton's Office Locations
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 845-6986
UCLA Medical Center Neurology300 Medical Plz # B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-1195
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Leif Havton, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Swedish
- 1063437887
Education & Certifications
- St Mary's Hospital Med Center|Stanford University Hospital
- Umea University, Faculty Of Medicine
