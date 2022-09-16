See All Plastic Surgeons in Fayetteville, NC
Dr. Leif Nordberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Leif Nordberg, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Fayetteville, NC
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leif Nordberg, MD

Dr. Leif Nordberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Nordberg works at Cape Fear Valley Plastic Surgery in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Nordberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Fear Valley Plastic Surgery
    1841 Quiet Cv Ste 2, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 829-6588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nordberg?

    Sep 16, 2022
    Dr. Nordberg is an amazing plastic surgeon. He did my breast reduction and he did a wonderful job ! Dr. Nordberg you change my life for better!!!!
    Mari — Sep 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leif Nordberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leif Nordberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nordberg to family and friends

    Dr. Nordberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nordberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leif Nordberg, MD.

    About Dr. Leif Nordberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881667392
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple University|Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leif Nordberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nordberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nordberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nordberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nordberg works at Cape Fear Valley Plastic Surgery in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Nordberg’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nordberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nordberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nordberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nordberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leif Nordberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.