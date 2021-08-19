Dr. Leigh Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Bennett, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leigh Bennett, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Arkansas Psychiatric Clinic Professional Association4 Executive Center Ct, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 448-0060
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I just recently switched to Dr. Leigh Bennett and it was one of the best decisions I’ve made. Within our first appointment, I already felt so much better knowing I found someone who listens and cares. I’m so thankful for her!
- English
- 1275596678
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.