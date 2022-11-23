Dr. Leigh Bergmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Bergmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leigh Bergmann, MD
Dr. Leigh Bergmann, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bergmann works at
Dr. Bergmann's Office Locations
-
1
Bryn Mawr Womens Health Assoc919 Conestoga Rd Bldg 1, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-6580
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bergmann?
Very helpful and thorough. Diagnosed a problem (not even in his own area!) which led me to a different type of specialist - and arranged for me to be seen asap. So grateful to Dr. Bergmann for his expertise. I also appreciated his kindness and humor. Additionally, Pauline Green in his office is a terrific CRNP - sensitive to patients' needs and very knowledgable. Cannot say enough good things.
About Dr. Leigh Bergmann, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1285759696
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bergmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergmann works at
Dr. Bergmann has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.