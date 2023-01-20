See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Flowood, MS
Dr. Leigh Edwards, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (27)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leigh Edwards, MD

Dr. Leigh Edwards, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Merit Health Woman's Hospital.

Dr. Edwards works at Southern Womens Health in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Edwards' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Womens Health Pllc
    1020 River Oaks Dr Ste 310, Flowood, MS 39232 (601) 932-5006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health Woman's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Dr. Leigh Edwards is sweet, smart, professional, and approachable. She understands best practices and the ins and outs related to insurances in her specialty. I have trusted her to perform surgery on me. She has cared for me and my 3 daughters for several years now. They love her and have learned to trust her. They are comfortable with her and feel safe talking to her. We don't plan on switching.
    Valerie Nicholson — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. Leigh Edwards, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962678037
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leigh Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edwards works at Southern Womens Health in Flowood, MS. View the full address on Dr. Edwards’s profile.

    Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

