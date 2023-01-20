Dr. Leigh Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Edwards, MD
Overview of Dr. Leigh Edwards, MD
Dr. Leigh Edwards, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Merit Health Woman's Hospital.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards' Office Locations
Southern Womens Health Pllc1020 River Oaks Dr Ste 310, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 932-5006
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leigh Edwards is sweet, smart, professional, and approachable. She understands best practices and the ins and outs related to insurances in her specialty. I have trusted her to perform surgery on me. She has cared for me and my 3 daughters for several years now. They love her and have learned to trust her. They are comfortable with her and feel safe talking to her. We don't plan on switching.
About Dr. Leigh Edwards, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1962678037
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.