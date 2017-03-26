See All Hand Surgeons in Randolph, NJ
Dr. Leigh Ende, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.2 (26)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leigh Ende, MD

Dr. Leigh Ende, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Randolph, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Newton Medical Center, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and Saint Clare's Dover Hospital.

Dr. Ende works at Leigh S Ende MD in Randolph, NJ with other offices in Sparta, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ende's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advocare Ende hand Center
    121 Center Grove Rd, Randolph, NJ 07869 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 366-5565
  2. 2
    Advocare Ende and Center
    380 Lafayette Rd, Sparta, NJ 07871 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 366-5565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newton Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
  • Saint Clare's Dover Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Disorders
Colles' Fracture
De Quervain's Disease
Treatment frequency



Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 26, 2017
    Dr Ende is a great hand specialist She is kind, compasdionate and takes the time to listen and explain what needs to be done. She performed surgery on my hand 5 years ago and now I am having a different hand issue so I went back to her. I will be having surgery again on my hand for a different issue and I know she is the best doctor to do the job!
    Pat — Mar 26, 2017
    About Dr. Leigh Ende, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578535860
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia-Presbyn Med Ctr
    Residency
    • UMDNJ-NJ Med Sch/U Hosp
    Internship
    • Roanoke Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Seton Hall Univ
