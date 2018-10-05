See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Leigh Eubanks, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leigh Eubanks, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Alton Ochsner Med Fndn

Dr. Eubanks works at Suzanne Bruce and Associates, PA in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suzanne Bruce and Associates P.A.
    1900 Saint James Pl Ste 600, Houston, TX 77056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 850-0240
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 05, 2018
    Dr. Eubanks treated me with the Micropen with PRP and my face has never looked so clear. My discoloration on my skin, the tone, texture, and overall appearance is 110% better. I no longer have to wear so much makeup and cover up. Dr. Eubanks is the best of the best!!!!!!!
    Nikki in Houston, TX — Oct 05, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leigh Eubanks, MD
    About Dr. Leigh Eubanks, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780681171
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Randolph-Macon Women's College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leigh Eubanks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eubanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eubanks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eubanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eubanks works at Suzanne Bruce and Associates, PA in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Eubanks’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Eubanks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eubanks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eubanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eubanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

