Dr. Leigh Jenkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Jenkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leigh Jenkins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cogdell Memorial Hospital, Seminole Hospital District and University Medical Center.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Intensive Care Unit602 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 775-8200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Umc Physician Network Services4004 82nd St, Lubbock, TX 79423 Directions (806) 743-1501
Hospital Affiliations
- Cogdell Memorial Hospital
- Seminole Hospital District
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jenkins?
I don’t know if it was luck or God's intervention but I am so glad to have gotten her as my doctor. She really cares for you as a person. She takes the time to review your medications in case a change is needed and sits down next to you so you’re both on the same level, which makes it much more comfortable to talk things over. I will never be able to thank her enough for helping me get on a program to make my medications much more affordable. She is a real credit to her profession and to the University Medical Center. Thank you
About Dr. Leigh Jenkins, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1720077084
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Heart Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.