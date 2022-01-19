Dr. Massey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leigh Massey, MD
Overview of Dr. Leigh Massey, MD
Dr. Leigh Massey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Trinity Medical Center East, Wetzel County Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. Massey works at
Dr. Massey's Office Locations
-
1
Leigh Anne Massey MD Inc.2108 Lumber Ave Ste 2, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 234-8030
Hospital Affiliations
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- Trinity Medical Center East
- Wetzel County Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Massey?
Dr. Massey is a wonderful doctor. I have seen her for the past 24 years. She is so easy to talk to and makes you feel so comfortable. I trust her completely and highly recommend her.
About Dr. Leigh Massey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1780685727
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massey works at
Dr. Massey has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.