Overview of Dr. Leigh Massey, MD

Dr. Leigh Massey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Trinity Medical Center East, Wetzel County Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Massey works at Leigh Anne Massey MD Inc. in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.