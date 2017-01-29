Dr. Leigh Matlaga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matlaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Matlaga, MD
Dr. Leigh Matlaga, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Medstar Women's Care9103 Franklin Square Dr Ste 305, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (443) 777-7608
Womens Care Obstetrics and Gynecology2080 York Rd Ste 285, Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 308-8484
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
She very nice love talking to her about different issues
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861453581
- Duke University Hospital
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- Dartmouth College
Dr. Matlaga speaks Spanish.
