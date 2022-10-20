Overview

Dr. Leigh Nadler, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Nadler works at Colorectal Surgical Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.