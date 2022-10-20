Dr. Leigh Nadler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Nadler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leigh Nadler, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Colorectal Surgical Associates1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 208, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 572-6192
- Saint Clair Hospital
Dr. Nadler is simply amazing. He is a skilled and highly experienced colorectal surgeon. His initial consultation made me feel like I mattered and he devoted his attention and gave us a great deal of explanation. He and his practice went above and beyond and walked every step of the way with my husband and I through my surgery. He explained everything in detail and was always available during business hours and after hours. He saw me everyday post surgery even over the weekend. He returned every phone call and truly is an expert in colorectal surgery. His practice staff are all efficient, organized caring and kind. If you need colorectal surgery this is the Doctor you want! I know I would not have had such a personal and attentive experience had I gone downtown.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1780604280
- University Ill/Carle Fdn Hospital
- Beth Israel Med Center
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
Dr. Nadler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadler has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.