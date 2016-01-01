Dr. Leigh Reardon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reardon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Reardon, MD
Dr. Leigh Reardon, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Ahmanson/UCLA Adult Congenital Heart Disease Center100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 361-7234
UCLA Children's Heart Center200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 330, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 361-7233
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Internal Medicine and Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Reardon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reardon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reardon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reardon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reardon has seen patients for Septal Defect, Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Transposition of Great Arteries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reardon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reardon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reardon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reardon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reardon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.