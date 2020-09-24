Overview of Dr. Leigh Rosen, MD

Dr. Leigh Rosen, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.