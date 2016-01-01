Dr. Leigh Rubin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Rubin, DPM
Overview of Dr. Leigh Rubin, DPM
Dr. Leigh Rubin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westland, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Kane & Associates, P.C.35210 Nankin Blvd, Westland, MI 48185 Directions (734) 402-8820
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubin?
About Dr. Leigh Rubin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1467447490
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubin speaks Russian.
Dr. Rubin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.