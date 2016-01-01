See All Podiatrists in Westland, MI
Dr. Leigh Rubin, DPM

Podiatry
Westland, MI
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leigh Rubin, DPM

Dr. Leigh Rubin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westland, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Rubin works at Dr. Kane & Associates, P.C. in Westland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rubin's Office Locations

    Dr. Kane & Associates, P.C.
    35210 Nankin Blvd, Westland, MI 48185 (734) 402-8820

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    About Dr. Leigh Rubin, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1467447490
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leigh Rubin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubin works at Dr. Kane & Associates, P.C. in Westland, MI. View the full address on Dr. Rubin’s profile.

    Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rubin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

