Dr. Leigh Beard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leigh Beard, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Beard works at
Advanced Dermatology715 Shaker Dr Ste 122, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 288-5004
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Leigh Beard, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Beard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beard.
