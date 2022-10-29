Overview of Dr. Leigh Solomon, MD

Dr. Leigh Solomon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Solomon works at St. John Gynecologic Oncology in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Nausea and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.