Overview

Dr. Leigh Spicer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Daniel Island, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.



Dr. Spicer works at Palmetto Primary Care Physicians in Daniel Island, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.