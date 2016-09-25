See All Family Doctors in Daniel Island, SC
Dr. Leigh Spicer, MD

Family Medicine
4.8 (28)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Leigh Spicer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Daniel Island, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.

Dr. Spicer works at Palmetto Primary Care Physicians in Daniel Island, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    899 Island Park Dr Ste 200, Daniel Island, SC 29492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 856-6402
  2. 2
    Select Health of South Carolina
    4390 Belle Oaks Dr Ste 400, North Charleston, SC 29405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 414-3124

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 25, 2016
    I absolutely. Love her. Everything that you would ask for in a doctor Sad that she left the practice.
    Latoya in Charleston, SC — Sep 25, 2016
    About Dr. Leigh Spicer, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215043856
    Education & Certifications

    • Trident Fam Med Trident Hosp
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • University of North Carolina at Asheville
