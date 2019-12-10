See All General Surgeons in Abilene, TX
Dr. Leigh Taliaferro, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (10)
Map Pin Small Abilene, TX
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leigh Taliaferro, MD

Dr. Leigh Taliaferro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.

Dr. Taliaferro works at LEIGH TALIAFERRO MD in Abilene, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Taliaferro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Leigh Taliaferro MD
    1924 Pine St Ste 503, Abilene, TX 79601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 670-5330
  2. 2
    Emergency Department
    1900 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 670-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hendrick Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colectomy
Inguinal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Colectomy
Inguinal Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 10, 2019
    Dr. Taliaferro, is Open and Honest, and tells it like it is, which is one reason I Like Him. Another reason is He makes you feel like an Old Friend. But Most of All he has Helped me many times and every time He and his Staff have been Great, and Did Great Work! Have been using Him since 2001.
    Vickie Edmondson — Dec 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leigh Taliaferro, MD
    About Dr. Leigh Taliaferro, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316044829
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leigh Taliaferro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taliaferro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taliaferro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taliaferro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taliaferro works at LEIGH TALIAFERRO MD in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Dr. Taliaferro’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Taliaferro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taliaferro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taliaferro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taliaferro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

