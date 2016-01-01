See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charleston, SC
Dr. Leigh Vaughan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Leigh Vaughan, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leigh Vaughan, MD

Dr. Leigh Vaughan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Vaughan works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vaughan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vaughan?

    Photo: Dr. Leigh Vaughan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leigh Vaughan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vaughan to family and friends

    Dr. Vaughan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vaughan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leigh Vaughan, MD.

    About Dr. Leigh Vaughan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1417928144
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Vincents Hosp &amp; Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Vincents Hosp &amp; Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leigh Vaughan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaughan works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Vaughan’s profile.

    Dr. Vaughan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.