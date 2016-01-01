Dr. Leigh Vaughan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Vaughan, MD
Overview of Dr. Leigh Vaughan, MD
Dr. Leigh Vaughan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Vaughan works at
Dr. Vaughan's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaughan?
About Dr. Leigh Vaughan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1417928144
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincents Hosp & Med Ctr
- Saint Vincents Hosp & Med Ctr
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vaughan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vaughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughan works at
Dr. Vaughan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.