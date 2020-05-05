Overview of Dr. Leighanne Glazener, MD

Dr. Leighanne Glazener, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School.



Dr. Glazener works at Corpus Christi Women's Clinic in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.