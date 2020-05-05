Dr. Leighanne Glazener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glazener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leighanne Glazener, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leighanne Glazener, MD
Dr. Leighanne Glazener, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School.
Dr. Glazener works at
Dr. Glazener's Office Locations
-
1
Corpus Christi Women's Clinic Lab7121 S Padre Island Dr Ste 302, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 851-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Driscoll Health Plan
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glazener?
Always great visit. Thorough, kind and gentle.
About Dr. Leighanne Glazener, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1053415117
Education & Certifications
- Wright State U
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glazener has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glazener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glazener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glazener works at
Dr. Glazener has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glazener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Glazener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glazener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glazener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glazener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.