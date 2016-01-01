Dr. Leighton James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leighton James, MD
Overview of Dr. Leighton James, MD
Dr. Leighton James, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James' Office Locations
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
2
Augusta University Medical Center3001 GORDON HWY, Grovetown, GA 30813 Directions
3
Augusta University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Leighton James, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- Male
- 1346202173
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
