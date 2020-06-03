See All Plastic Surgeons in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Leighton Taylor, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (11)
Map Pin Small Port St Lucie, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leighton Taylor, MD

Dr. Leighton Taylor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from University of the West Indies and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital Pembroke.

Dr. Taylor works at HCA Florida St. Lucie Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Taylor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida St. Lucie Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery
    293 NW Peacock Blvd Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 617-1713
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Jun 03, 2020
    Jun 03, 2020
I had waited a year to get 3 cancerous growth removed-no one in my town would Do it-I saw Dr Taylor and he did the surgery. The growths were so big by then he had to use a special skin to Close the wound This was a few weeks ago and they are looking good already I highly recommend Dr Taylor
    Ian rankin — Jun 03, 2020
    About Dr. Leighton Taylor, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 1407992662
    Education & Certifications

    • North General Hospital
    • University of the West Indies
    • University of the West Indies
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leighton Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor works at HCA Florida St. Lucie Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery in Port St Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Taylor’s profile.

    Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Wound Repair and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

