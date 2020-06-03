Dr. Leighton Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Leighton Taylor, MD
Dr. Leighton Taylor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from University of the West Indies and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital Pembroke.
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
HCA Florida St. Lucie Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery293 NW Peacock Blvd Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 617-1713Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I had waited a year to get 3 cancerous growth removed-no one in my town would Do it-I saw Dr Taylor and he did the surgery. The growths were so big by then he had to use a special skin to Close the wound This was a few weeks ago and they are looking good already I highly recommend Dr Taylor
About Dr. Leighton Taylor, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1407992662
Education & Certifications
- North General Hospital
- University of the West Indies
- University of the West Indies
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Taylor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Wound Repair and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
