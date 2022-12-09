See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in San Carlos, CA
Dr. Leila Chaychi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.7 (74)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leila Chaychi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They completed their fellowship with Dartmouth Coll/Dartmouth-Hitchcock MC

Dr. Chaychi works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in San Carlos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CDE/ LCGK medical
    1660 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos, CA 94070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 591-9933
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Seton Medical Center
  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center
  • Sequoia Hospital

Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Sonography Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Dr. Chaychi is the best doctor I’ve ever met. She’s a blessing and the true definition of a physician - please do yourself a favor and switch over to her for your endocrine care.
    — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leila Chaychi, MD
    About Dr. Leila Chaychi, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558535203
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dartmouth Coll/Dartmouth-Hitchcock MC
    Residency
    • University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus|University Of Massachusetts Affiliated Program
    Internship
    • Yale School Of Medicine Affiliated Program
