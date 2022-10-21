Dr. Leila Ettefagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ettefagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leila Ettefagh, MD
Overview
Dr. Leila Ettefagh, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Ettefagh works at
Locations
Island Dermatology Inc.360 San Miguel Dr Ste 501, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 720-1170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ettefagh?
I have been going to Dr. Ettefagh for over 5 years. She always asks if I am concerned about anything. She always takes time to explain everything she is doing. Also her office staff is excellent. I never experienced anything like what some of the reviewers complained about.
About Dr. Leila Ettefagh, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1881643724
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- CA Pacific MC
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ettefagh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ettefagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ettefagh has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ettefagh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ettefagh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ettefagh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ettefagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ettefagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.