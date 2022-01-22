Overview of Dr. Leila Keeler, DO

Dr. Leila Keeler, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Keeler works at AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Waterman in Tavares, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.