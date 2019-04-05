Overview

Dr. Leila Kia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kia works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.