Overview

Dr. Leila Koleiny, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine & BioSciences and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Koleiny works at Research Psychiatric Center - Discharging Physician in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.