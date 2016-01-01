Overview of Dr. Leila Mady, MD

Dr. Leila Mady, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Biomedical Health Science and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Mady works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.