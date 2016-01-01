See All Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Leila Mady, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Leila Mady, MD

Dr. Leila Mady, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Biomedical Health Science and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Mady works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mady's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates
    925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hearing Screening
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Hearing Screening
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening

Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Leila Mady, MD

    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1215355078
    Education & Certifications

    • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
    • UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    • Rutgers Biomedical Health Science
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leila Mady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mady accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mady works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mady’s profile.

    Dr. Mady has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

