Overview

Dr. Leila Morris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University Medical Center and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Morris works at Leila C Morris MD in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.