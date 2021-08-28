See All Rheumatologists in Strongsville, OH
Dr. Leila Muhieddine, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Strongsville, OH
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Leila Muhieddine, MD

Dr. Leila Muhieddine, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Muhieddine works at Strongsville Family Health & Surgery Center in Strongsville, OH with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Muhieddine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Strongsville Family Health & Surgery Center
    16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-2273
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Namieta Janssen MD
    1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 315, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 500-5002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

Aug 28, 2021
Outstanding doctor, and she actually listens! I am so thankful to have found this rheumatologist. I know what I want in a doctor, and she has absolutely everything I was looking for. She is calm, kind, a wonderful listener, meticulous, quick, and extremely intelligent — beyond belief. I am so impressed. I have had a ton of doctors over the years, and I can easily perceive an excellent one. Dr. Muhieddine is the epitome of who and what a Cleveland Clinic doctor should be, and she exemplifies its superior reputation. My husband and I are so very grateful!!!
Laurie Combs — Aug 28, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Leila Muhieddine, MD
About Dr. Leila Muhieddine, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1417342478
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Muhieddine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Muhieddine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Muhieddine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muhieddine.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muhieddine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muhieddine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

