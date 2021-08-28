Dr. Muhieddine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leila Muhieddine, MD
Overview of Dr. Leila Muhieddine, MD
Dr. Leila Muhieddine, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Muhieddine's Office Locations
Strongsville Family Health & Surgery Center16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (216) 444-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Namieta Janssen MD1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 315, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 500-5002
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muhieddine?
Outstanding doctor, and she actually listens! I am so thankful to have found this rheumatologist. I know what I want in a doctor, and she has absolutely everything I was looking for. She is calm, kind, a wonderful listener, meticulous, quick, and extremely intelligent — beyond belief. I am so impressed. I have had a ton of doctors over the years, and I can easily perceive an excellent one. Dr. Muhieddine is the epitome of who and what a Cleveland Clinic doctor should be, and she exemplifies its superior reputation. My husband and I are so very grateful!!!
About Dr. Leila Muhieddine, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1417342478
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muhieddine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Muhieddine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muhieddine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muhieddine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muhieddine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.