Dr. Leila Rafla-Demetrious, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leila Rafla-Demetrious, MD
Dr. Leila Rafla-Demetrious, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Rafla-Demetrious works at
Dr. Rafla-Demetrious' Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology156 William Street 12th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology1305 York Avenue 11th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
She articulated issues well, and was thorough with her exam and what was to come in follow up care. I felt confident I had found a great opthomologist and trust her to help me going forward with a serious eye issue.
About Dr. Leila Rafla-Demetrious, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1336236405
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafla-Demetrious has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafla-Demetrious accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafla-Demetrious has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafla-Demetrious works at
Dr. Rafla-Demetrious has seen patients for Floaters, Glaucoma and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafla-Demetrious on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rafla-Demetrious speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafla-Demetrious. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafla-Demetrious.
