Dr. Leila Saeed, DMD
Overview
Dr. Leila Saeed, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in New Caney, TX.
Locations
Caney Crossing Dental Care20302 US Highway 59 Ste B, New Caney, TX 77357 Directions (281) 417-4676Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was so friendly and helpful. They explained all of my options and Dr. Saeed was VERY thorough in everything! Couldn't be happier!
About Dr. Leila Saeed, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1265049597
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saeed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saeed accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
