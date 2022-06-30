Dr. Leila Shahbandar, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahbandar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leila Shahbandar, DDS
Dr. Leila Shahbandar, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Countryside, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Dentistry|University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Dentistry.
Countryside Dental Group6335 Joliet Rd Ste 200, Countryside, IL 60525 Directions (708) 576-1083
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been seeing Dr. Leila for over a year now and I am very happy with the experience. She is prompt, friendly, thorough in her evaluation and she always takes precaution. She's also very friendly with my three children who see her. Overall I am very pleased with her work.
- Dentistry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Dentistry|University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Dentistry
Dr. Shahbandar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahbandar accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shahbandar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shahbandar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahbandar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahbandar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahbandar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahbandar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.