Dr. Leila Stallworth, MD

Pediatric Medicine
28 years of experience

Dr. Leila Stallworth, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Stallworth works at Augusta University Medical Clinic at West Wheeler in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Pediatric Services
    1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1447 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Nasopharyngitis
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Nasopharyngitis

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Nasopharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Cough
Dehydration
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Enteritis
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Neck Muscle Strain
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Warts
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    • Pediatric Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1588775027
    • Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • Pediatrics
    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Dr. Leila Stallworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stallworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stallworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stallworth works at Augusta University Medical Clinic at West Wheeler in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Stallworth’s profile.

    Dr. Stallworth has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stallworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stallworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stallworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

