Overview of Dr. Leila Talieh, MD

Dr. Leila Talieh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Talieh works at PARS Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.