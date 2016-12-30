Dr. Leila Yasrebi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yasrebi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leila Yasrebi, MD
Dr. Leila Yasrebi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Yasrebi works at
Reproductive Specialty Laboratories4900 Barranca Pkwy Ste 103, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 791-3102Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Yasrebi?
DR. Yasrebi is both my kids pediatrician. She is wonderful ! both my kids love going, even if it means to get their anual shots. i would not change her for anything. Dr. Yasrebi always gets back to me when I have a concern or makes sure her staff does. She is super sweat !!! ROCHA
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1790863686
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Yasrebi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yasrebi accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yasrebi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yasrebi speaks Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yasrebi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yasrebi.
