Dr. Lein Shaw, MD

Pediatrics
4.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lein Shaw, MD

Dr. Lein Shaw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Shaw works at Lein Shaw, MD in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shaw's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lein Shaw, MD
    10513 Silverdale Way NW Ste 103, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Fever
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 22, 2019
    Dr. Shaw is amazing and I refuse to take my kids to anyone else. She was my pediatrician growing up and now she is my kids’. She knows her stuff and never fails to amaze me with her knowledge and kindness. I 110% trust her. Love her dearly!
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lein Shaw, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 58 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • Female
    • 1194711895
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Hosp
    • Mayo Clin|Montreal Chldns Hosp
    • NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
    • COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lein Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

