Dr. Leisa Hodges, DO is a Dermatologist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Richardson Dermatology1920 N Collins Blvd, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 316-4555Monday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pm
Murphy Dermatology Associates416 Village Dr Ste B, Murphy, TX 75094 Directions (972) 316-4555
Murphy Dermatology Associates152 Brand Ste 100, Murphy, TX 75094 Directions
- 4 152 N Grand Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75094 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Louisiana Tech University
- Dermatology
Dr. Hodges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodges has seen patients for Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodges. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.