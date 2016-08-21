Overview of Dr. Leizl Sapico, MD

Dr. Leizl Sapico, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from St. Luke's College of Medicine, Quezon City, Phillipines and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Sapico works at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Seattle, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Preeclampsia and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.