Dr. Leizl Sapico, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Leizl Sapico, MD

Dr. Leizl Sapico, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from St. Luke's College of Medicine, Quezon City, Phillipines and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Sapico works at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Seattle, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Preeclampsia and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Sapico's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Franciscan Woman Hlth Assc
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Pearl Place
    6002 Westgate Blvd Ste 230, Tacoma, WA 98406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Franciscan Women's Health at Virginia Mason
    1201 Terry Ave # 9, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Preeclampsia
Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans.
• Anthem
• CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Aug 21, 2016
    Dr. Sapico is a wonderful doctor.
    Rachel in Savannah GA — Aug 21, 2016
    About Dr. Leizl Sapico, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

