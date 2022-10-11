See All Oncologists in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Lejla Delic, MD

Oncology
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lejla Delic, MD

Dr. Lejla Delic, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Sutter Lakeside Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and Sutter Solano Medical Center.

Dr. Delic works at Sutter Health in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA and San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Delic's Office Locations

    Sutter Health
    3883 Airway Dr Ste 220, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 751-1847
    Sutter Health
    1100 Van Ness Ave Fl 4, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 600-0930
    California Advanced Imaging Medical Associates Inc.
    1101 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 600-3288
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group
    3390 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste 130, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 455-5524
    Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation Women's Health
    3838 California St Rm 805, San Francisco, CA 94118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 750-7050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
  • Sutter Lakeside Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
  • Sutter Solano Medical Center

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 11, 2022
    Dr. Delic does exceptionally fine work. I have complicated medical issues involved. I did not feel confidante with my prior surgeon at UCSF. Thank God, I found Dr Delic! She exceeded my expectations. I have minimal (almost invisible) scarring. I'm in remission. The entire surgical staff and hospital stay was really good. And I'm a retired nurse so I know how things work 5 stars from me!
    Allyson Hansen — Oct 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lejla Delic, MD

    • Oncology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Croatian
    • 1063615185
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Loyola U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lejla Delic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delic has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Delic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

