Dr. Lejla Delic, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Sutter Lakeside Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and Sutter Solano Medical Center.



Dr. Delic works at Sutter Health in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA and San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.