Dr. Leka Gajula, MD

Gastroenterology
2.8 (100)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leka Gajula, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Gajula works at Colon Liver Gastro Consultants in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colon Liver Gastro Consultants PA
    2222 Greenhouse Rd Ste 900, Houston, TX 77084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 230-1518
    Colon Liver Gastro Consultants PA
    16651 Southwest Fwy Ste 370, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 565-1009
    Sugar Land Surgery Center Ltd Dba Sugar Land
    15300 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 274-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Abdominal Pain

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (50)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leka Gajula, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1033119748
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    • University Il College Of Med
    • Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leka Gajula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gajula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gajula has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gajula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gajula has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gajula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Gajula. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gajula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gajula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gajula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

