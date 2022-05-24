Dr. Leka Gajula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gajula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leka Gajula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leka Gajula, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Gajula works at
Locations
1
Colon Liver Gastro Consultants PA2222 Greenhouse Rd Ste 900, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (832) 230-1518
2
Colon Liver Gastro Consultants PA16651 Southwest Fwy Ste 370, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 565-1009
3
Sugar Land Surgery Center Ltd Dba Sugar Land15300 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 274-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I randomly chose: liver Gastro consultants because they were in network with my insurance. And what an excellent choice it was! After my exam they were able to schedule my procedures for the next day! I was so excited I didn’t have to wait any longer for this appointment. I had put it off for so long and they got me in immediately. Not only was Dr. Gajula extremely knowledgeable with great bedside manner the front desk girl the scheduling person and her nurse assistant we’re also easy to smile and pleasant. I highly recommend Dr. Gajula and Dr. Kumar for any of your colon liver or Gastro needs.
About Dr. Leka Gajula, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1033119748
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University Il College Of Med
- Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Gajula has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gajula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gajula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gajula works at
Dr. Gajula has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gajula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gajula speaks Hindi.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Gajula. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gajula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gajula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gajula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.