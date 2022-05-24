Overview

Dr. Leka Gajula, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Gajula works at Colon Liver Gastro Consultants in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.