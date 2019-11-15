See All Podiatrists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Lekeisha George, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (12)
Map Pin Small Forest Hills, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lekeisha George, DPM

Dr. Lekeisha George, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Dr. George works at Forest Hills Podiatric Medical Care in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. George's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Forest Hills Podiatric Medical Care
    7111 110th St, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 520-8811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Callus
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Diabetic Foot Care
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Fracture
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ulcer of Foot
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    How was your appointment with Dr. George?

    Nov 15, 2019
    DR. GEORGE IS PROFESSIONAL & KNOWLEDGEABLE. HER STAFF IS COURTEOUS.
    VICKIE — Nov 15, 2019
    About Dr. Lekeisha George, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245482983
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lekeisha George, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. George works at Forest Hills Podiatric Medical Care in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. George’s profile.

    Dr. George has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

