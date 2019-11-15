Dr. Lekeisha George, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lekeisha George, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Forest Hills Podiatric Medical Care7111 110th St, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 520-8811
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
DR. GEORGE IS PROFESSIONAL & KNOWLEDGEABLE. HER STAFF IS COURTEOUS.
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Dr. George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
