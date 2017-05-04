Dr. Lekhraj Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lekhraj Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lekhraj Patel, MD
Dr. Lekhraj Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Umiami Medicine -radiology At Fau3848 Fau Blvd Ste 305, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (305) 243-3100
-
2
Guidewell Sanitas I LLC3401 Pga Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (305) 243-3100
-
3
Regional Hospital of Scranton746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (972) 449-0540
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I've been seeing Dr Patel for 15 years and I love him. Very thorough. Always caring. Explains everything. And love the staff. I feel right at home when I'm there.
About Dr. Lekhraj Patel, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1891752952
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.