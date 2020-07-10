Overview of Dr. Lekshmi Seemanthini, MD

Dr. Lekshmi Seemanthini, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Manchester, Baptist Health Corbin, Barbourville Arh Hospital, Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center, Richmond University Medical Center and Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Seemanthini works at CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care Center in London, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.