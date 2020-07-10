Dr. Lekshmi Seemanthini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seemanthini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lekshmi Seemanthini, MD
Overview of Dr. Lekshmi Seemanthini, MD
Dr. Lekshmi Seemanthini, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Manchester, Baptist Health Corbin, Barbourville Arh Hospital, Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center, Richmond University Medical Center and Saint Joseph London.
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology1025 Saint Joseph Ln Ste 3, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 864-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Manchester
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Barbourville Arh Hospital
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph London
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Wonderful doctor. Caring and compassionate. Love her !
About Dr. Lekshmi Seemanthini, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Malayalam
- 1326229352
- M'aimonides Med Ctr|Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Seemanthini speaks Hindi and Malayalam.
